SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Residents in the Clear Horizons and New Zion apartments in Shreveport‘s Mooretown neighborhood say they had enough of what they say are deplorable living conditions in the complexes.

“We got mold growing around our tubs. Tub ain’t been painted since we been here,“ said resident Ceaira Walters.

Anthony Bates has lived in the complex for four years and says he’s been dealing with unwanted guests.

“Ceiling still leaking, we literally got, we had stuff where we had to stick on the counters and the floors to keep the rats out,“ Bates said.

Both Bates and Walters are parents, and they say they are most concerned about the mold.

“It’s concerning when I got two kids. We already trying to see why everybody in the house getting sick. Like the man said, it’s because of the mold,“ Walters said.

Both say their maintenance requests have gone unanswered.

“Nothing. They come in here like they going to fix something and then leave and don’t come back no more,” according to Bates.

“We put in a maintenance request. It don’t get fulfilled right then. We got to wait or they’ll come in they’ll look. they say they will be back. They don’t come back,“ Walters said.

Robery Lavery says he worked at the complex but quit because his heart couldn’t take anymore.

“When I’m on the clock, I’m forced to lie and to massage their feelings. There’s no solutions. It’s just making us say enough to keep tenants quiet and I refuse to do that anymore.”

However, he says on-site management is not to blame.

“It’s not the management here on property. Even if we go to our overhead, management on property, all you can do is get the tenant to put in a work order. And it’s to mute everyone.”

Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor walked from apartment to apartment Friday and said these conditions broke her heart.

“We have itty bitty babies, we have little children in there. I have this mask on because I could not breathe in this lady’s apartment, and she is breathing this every day. This is insane.”

The onsite management could not give a statement on behalf of the company. Onsite management said the complex is owned by Ann Floyd with Evolve LLC. When we reached out to Evolve LLC, we were told Floyd retired years ago, and public safety is something the company takes very seriously. KTAL/ KMSS will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available.