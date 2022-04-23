The Caddo Parish school district held a public meeting Friday at Caddo Parish Magnet high school to give residents a chance to learn about the newly proposed redistricting maps and voice their opinions.

Recent census data says there’s been population growth in district 9 and a decrease in population in Districts 5 and 3, causing district lines to have to be redrawn.

“It’s community engagement to let the voters know exactly what changes will happen in their new redistricting plan for school board,” said Cedric Floyd, president of Data Center LLC said. “Nothing is set in stone so if we have input and we see that we can make it better or make it best we will do the changes.”

The school board will vote on the new redistricting plan in May. A second community meeting will be on Monday at Southwood high school.