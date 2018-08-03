Residents to be placed under boil advisory due to repairs

Starting next week residents who live in a certain part of Bossier Parish will have to boil their water.

City of Bossier City officials announced Friday that a boil advisory will be issued for one community due to maintenance work that will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6.

The advisory affects residents along Whitehall Dr., Rosedown Lane, Castille Court and Oak Alley.

Crews will be replacing a fire hydrant and the repairs are expected to take up to six hours to complete.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.