Restaurant closures produce problems for suppliers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With cafeterias closed and restaurant dining rooms deserted, it’s not just the employees making meals who are impacted by COVID-19. Coronavirus closures are also impacting suppliers for the food service industry.

In the nearly 100 years Santa Maria Produce has been open, the family-owned business has seen some trying times.

“They used to tell the stories of during the depression and also during the war,” said Jodie Glorioso, president of Santa Maria Produce. “Both times they were able to survive those setbacks.”

But, this is the first time since opening in 1921 the company’s seen anything like this.

“It does get hard sometimes to make it all work within the parameters of the economics of the times,” said Glorioso.

Demand for fresh fruits and veggies was slashed substantially since the government ordered restaurants, schools and other businesses closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Where we used to get trucks in every day, with full loads of product, we’re now having every other day half-loads,” said Glorioso.

Before the pandemic, the Santa Maria Produce stockroom was filled floor to ceiling with produce products ready for their fleet of refrigerated trucks to deliver across the region.

“Orders are not as big as they used to be,” said Glorioso. “But, we still want to be there for our customers.”

She estimates the business is now a third of what it was, with the remaining customers ordering much less.

“But, they’re still with us,” said Glorioso, “and I just want to thank all of them for continuing their hard work.”

With customers only ordering their food to go right now, restaurants like Giuseppe’s Pastacaffe have had to change their ordering of fresh products like produce.

“There’s no telling what today or tomorrow might bring and how much you need to prepare or not prepare,” said Natalie Brucia, owner of Giuseppe’s Pastacaffe.

From pasta to salads, the restaurant prepares everything fresh in-house. Instead of receiving one larger order of produce a week, they take in several smaller ones.

“You don’t want to get stuck with too much food and you don’t want to run out of things,” said Brucia.

They’re taking things day-by-day to not compromise the quality customers expect.

“It’s a tight rope we walk,” said Brucia, “but one that we want to walk. We definitely don’t want to lose any customers, we want them to know that we’re still preparing as fresh as food as we can.”

Whether they enjoy the fresh food inside the restaurant inside the restaurant or in the comfort of their own home.

