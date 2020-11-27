Copeland’s of New Orleans in Shreveport stays open during Thanksgiving Day to feed families

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – While many restaurants in Shreveport were closed for Thanksgiving, Copeland’s of New Orleans opened its doors for all families to enjoy after taking a financial hit from Governor John Bel Edwards’ modified phase two order.

“Copeland’s traditionally has done Thanksgiving for many years. Our owner Al Copeland was a big fan of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Copeland’s General Manager John Mast.

“It was always a time to showcase a Cajun creole experience.”

Mast says he had to make a few tough decisions since the state is now back in phase two.

“We did lose several tables. We lost about five to eight tables going back to the 50% capacity. So it did affect today. I mean had to send people home because they didn’t have a section,” Mast said.

He said having the curbside service has helped the restaurant tremendously.

“The curbside assistance has been a very big piece of the operation since covid began since we re-opened this restaurant after the initial lockdown. we’ve gained a tremendous amount, nearly 28 to 30% in Togo food,” Mast shared.

People who planned on traveling home for the holidays took advantage of this time to dine in with close family and friends.

“We are super thankful that Copeland’s was open on thanksgiving; just because we have family in Nashville and in d.c. so we were able to just come here and have a thanksgiving meal,” Kaleb Sahlie said.

Mast said opening on holidays allows them to show the community they care.

He said they will continue to stay proactive and follow safety procedures for the restaurant as they continue to monitor the phases.

The restaurant is open on every holiday but Christmas.