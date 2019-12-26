Restaurant serves military, first responders free Christmas meal

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This Christmas, a local restaurant is serving those who serve the community and the country.

Chimi V’s in Bossier City created a home away from home for those far from family on Christmas.

“It’s kind of become a Christmas tradition for us,” said Angelo Boss, an active duty pharmacist serving at Barksdale Air Force Base.

“I’m glad they show the support for us and are able to provide the free meals for people that can’t be at home with their families,” said Adam Henderson, who serves in the Air Force and with the Bossier City Police Department.

Military members and first responders are united by their commitment to the community.

“When you serve, we’re all one big family,” said Henderson.

The meal served by volunteers giving back to those who give their lives to serving others.

“They serve us every day of the year,” said Jared Wilkinson, Chimi V’s operating partner. “This is the one day that we get to do it.”

This is the fourth year the restaurant has provided a free Christmas feast to military and first-responder families.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.