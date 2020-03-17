LIST: Shreveport-Bossier restaurants offering curbside-only services due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A number of Shreveport-Bossier restaurants have moved to curbside services only, after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered restaurants to close dine-in services to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Edwards’ announced the “more aggressive” measures Monday, adding to a proclamation he signed on Friday ordering K-12 public schools closed statewide and limiting public gatherings to 250 people. Monday’s updated order further limited gatherings to 50 people and ordered all dine-in service shut down. Only take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed.
Gov. Edwards announces more aggressive steps aimed at limiting spread of COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 132
Movie theaters are also shut down, along with casinos and bars. The order went into effect at midnight and will remain in effect until at least April 13.
El Jimador Mexican Grill in Bossier City said they had not seen a decrease in customers before Monday’s order, but had to comply with the governor’s order.
“With a heavy and understanding heart, we will of course comply,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Tuesday announcing that their dining area will be closed until further notice.
“However, we are gladly taking Togo orders. Please be patient, if you try to call and get a busy signal PLEASE KEEP TRYING.
Together we will get through this difficult time. We as a company are praying for you, your families and our Nation.”El Jimador Grill Inc./Facebook
The following is a list of restaurants now offering curbside service:
Curbside Pickup Restaurants
- Fat Calf Brasserie
- Johnny’s Catfish And Seafood And Catering
- Pop N Pizza (Also no delivery fee from Uber Eats)
- Tempo Eatery SBC
- Retro Down Town Cafe
- Retro Baking Company
- Flying Heart Brewing & Pub
- Giuseppe’s Pastacaffe
- Cajun Asian Restaurant
- Chocolate Pineapple
- LarryP’s Boiling Pot
- Lowder Baking Company
- NOLA Creations
- The Missing Link
- No Regrets Meal Prep
- Ralph’s Place
- Ki’ Mexico
- Marilynn’s Place
- We Olive & Wine Bar Shreveport (Patio Drive-Thru)
- Looosiana Seafood Market
- JulieAnn’s Bakery
- BeauxJax Crafthouse (Pull up out back)
- Lewis Gifts
- Parish Taceaux
- Dillas Quesadillas
- Monjunis of Bossier
- Uneeda Taco
- Chicken Salad Chick
- Sunshine Health Market & Cafe
- Bayou Deli & Casserole Shop
- Shaver’s crawfish & catering
- Frank’s Louisiana Kitchen
- Notini’s Italian Restaurant
- Cafe USA
- Imperial Cathay Chinese Restaurant
- 2Johns Steak and Seafood
- Shogun of Japan
- Lucky Palace Chinese Restaurant
- Smittys Pizza
- Cat Daddy’s Old School Cafe
- Herby K’s
- Real BBQ and More
- Bergeron’s Boudin and Cajun Meats of Shreveport
- Well Fed Louisiana
- Counter Culture
- The Port Grill
- Frank’s Pizza Napoletana
- Cush’s Grocery & Market
- Cantina Laredo
- Shane’s Seafood
- The Oyster Bar & Grille
- Prep Cakes
