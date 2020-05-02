Restaurants in East Bank District are back open with new restrictions

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan kicked off Friday with Louisiana restaurants officially reopening with restrictions.

Restaurant owners say they are excited to be back open, but things are going to be different when catering to their customers because they have new rules to follow that are in line with social distancing.

“We’re thrilled and nervous at the same time. This is a new style of service,” said Beaux Hays, co-owner of BeauxJax Crafthouse and The Frozen Pirogue.

Restaurant owners in the East Bank District are now open to outside dining.

“I think it’s great, we’re all past ready to get back in the swing of things and we know we can’t live like this forever, so we’re just ready to get back and this is just great,” said Gay Lewis, who enjoyed lunch outside BeauxJax Crafthouse Friday afternoon.

Because of social distancing, there could be a wait to avoid overcrowding.

“We’ve expanded our outside seating area, within the realms of what we can do, so all of our tables are ten feet apart. We’re all meeting the requirements that are necessary. All our staff will be in face masks and gloves as required,” said Flying Heart Brewery co-owner Benjamin Pattillo.

While transitioning to curbside was a challenge, the restaurant owners say they are well-equipped to handle outside dining.

“Between BeauxJax having a front patio, Frozen Pirogue having Hurricane Alley, Flying Heart has the Rolling Six Beer Garden. Between those three, we think the East Bank can handle quite a bit,” said Hays.

All three restaurants are almost back to being fully staffed and looking forward to getting back to normal in the East Bank.

“We’re really kind of, as a group, still going to push to have that foot traffic back and forth, so people can get the ambiance of the East Bank back going before we’re all fully back open,” said Pattillo.

The restaurant owners in the East Bank District say their business hours are back to normal and they are also bringing back live music on weekends.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.