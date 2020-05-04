Restaurants make changes for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport-Bossier restaurants are making adjustments to serve Cinco de Mayo customers on what is normally a very busy day in the business.

Also called the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, the fifth of May holiday celebrates the military victory over the French forces of Napoleon III, in 1862.

While some focus on the history, Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant owner, Elias Sifuentes, is focused on his bottom line.

“We rely on the Cinco de Mayo sales. But this year, we can’t. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” says Sifuentes.

Outside dining is the only option if you want to dine in, with tables distanced 10-feet apart.

“We will offer a DJ on our stage right here. We will have drink specials, happy hour, and orders to go” says Sifuentes.

Waiters and cooking staff are also prepared with your safety in mind.

“All of the servers are going to be in a mask and gloves, as well as the kitchen employees. That’s mandatory,” says Sifuentes.

While times are tense, Sifuentes hopes small business is supported.

He adds if you decide to support his, it’ll be worth your while.

“Come on over. Maybe you catch me in a good mood, I’ll buy you a drink,” says Sifuentes.

