Retired Louisiana State Police Commander remembered ahead of funeral service

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/ KMSS)- People are saluting the service of a Louisiana State Police Commander, who passed away after his recent retirement.

Hundreds of people filled First Bossier Church to remember a retired captain who served for nearly three decades.

56- year-old Steve Robinson began his career with the Louisiana State Police in 1990. He worked patrol, criminal intelligence, and gaming during his tenure as a trooper.

In 2016 he was named Troop G Commander. Family, friends, and co-workers remember his service to the community.

“He’s a super nice man and helping the people and loving his job as he does. He used to tell me stories and all that. You couldn’t ask for a better man for the job,” said Vince Maggio, Friend.

Robinson retired fulfilled saying, “28 1/2 years for me and I just can’t think of doing it any other way if I had a do-over.”

The funeral service is at First Bossier Church tomorrow at 10:00 am.

