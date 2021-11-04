Retiring Shreveport fire chief named Willis-Knighton director of emergency management

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Wednesday named Chief John “J.P.” Lane to lead the Shreveport Fire Department as substitute chief as the city searches for a permanent replacement.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retiring Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton has been named the new director of emergency management for the Willis-Knighton Health System.

Wolverton will start his new position in early December, the health system announced in a release. He will be responsible for the overall planning, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery to emergency and disaster events as required by the health system’s Emergency Operations Plan according to Willis-Knighton.

“Mr. Wolverton’s extensive background, training, and education in emergency and crisis management made him a perfect fit for this role, which is critical for maintaining lifesaving operations at all Willis-Knighton locations throughout Shreveport and Bossier in times of disaster,” said Jaf Fielder, Willis-Knighton’s president and CEO. “We are fortunate to have someone with his skills and community knowledge available to join the Willis-Knighton team.”

Wolverton announced his retirement early September and is set to retire at the end of November before starting his new position with Willis-Knighton. He was with the Shreveport fire department for 28 years with six years as the fire chief. John “J.P.” Lane is the new substitute fire chief while the city finds a permanent replacement.