Rev. Harry Blake bids farewell to church with final sermon

SHREVEPORT, LA - After five decades at Shreveport's historic Mount Canaan Baptist Church,Doctor Harry Blake gives his final sermon, but his legacy and influence stretches far beyond the city of Shreveport.

"Mount Canaan made these 52 years great years for me, easy years, wonderful years." Doctor Harry Blake has stood at the helm as pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist church for 52 year. And today he bids farewell to his congregation."I'm excited, I really am," said Blake.

Hundreds of people filled Mount Canaan Church to listen to Pastor Blake's final sermon. His message tonight from the book of Pslams Chapter 23.

"In that sixth verse it says goodness and mercy shall follow me and I'll talk about the goodness and mercy that has followed me all the days of my life," said Blake.

The service, a true celebration filled with music and laughter. Church members describe the night as bitter sweet."We're happy he's retiring. It's a well deserved retirement," said Angenetta Lott, Church Member. "We don't plan to park here we plan to move forward," said Carie Robinson, Church Member.

Blake lived through dangerous times for African Americans in Shreveport. In 1963 he was targeted by law enforcement and brutally beaten outside Little Union Baptist Church, but he kept championing Civil Rights for African Americans. People say he's a true living legend.

"Harry Blake was a man who loved God, loved people. Did what he could to help," said Blake.