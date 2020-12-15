Reward offered for suspects who cut catalytic converter/muffler out of van

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking help finding of a couple of suspects who stole a catalytic converter and muffler off a victim’s van in a parking lot.

On Nov. 7, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 5800 block of Fairfield Avenue on reports of a theft.

When they got there, officers learned that two males entered the property and cut the catalytic converter and muffler off the victim’s van without permission.

Catalytic converters alone aren’t cheap – the average cost of repair is between $945 and $2,475 including parts and labor, and the cost of the catalytic converter can be up to $2250 of that, according to carbrain.com. In addition, according to angieslist.com, mufflers can cost anywhere from $100 to $500 plus labor, according to Angieslist.com.

The suspects had the tools and skills to remove these things from the victim’s van, but apparently, failed to notice the surveillance camera, nor that it not only captured their images, but a sharp picture of their getaway van, complete with license plate.

Catalytic converter/muffler suspects’ getaway van (Surveillance photo courtesy Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers

The video was released in the hope of getting the suspects identified (and the victim could probably use his catalytic converter and muffler, as well).

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-171281 with your tip.