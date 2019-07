There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the homicide of Adam Lloyd Jeter.

On December 15, 2017, Jeter was found dead in his vehicle, near his residence on Patterson Road, after being shot multiple times.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 318-256-4511 or the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-9241.

You do not have to give your name if you wish to remain anonymous.