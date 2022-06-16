SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport Housing Authority held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the Bayou Grande, a multi-phase, mixed-use, mixed-income community located within walking distance of downtown.

This has been 10 years in the making, and residents have already begun moving in. Jaihier Johnson moved into the affordable housing community in Mid-May after submitting his application in the month prior.

He says he worried about how he was going to cover rent with each paycheck, but that stopped when he moved into the Bayou Grande. Now he pays $718 a month for a one-bedroom. Johnson says the community has brought him peace of mind.

“Moving here, my energy, like a lot of things, changed. It’s not really like a low pointer or anything like that. Like I’m doing way better.”

City of Shreveport Housing Authority CEO Bobby Collins says it’s particularly important to have this available now. A Zumper analysis published in May shows rents in Shreveport are rising at an alarming rate, placing them within the top five growth rates in the country. Collins says prices in the city are continuing to rise.

“That includes rent so for these families who gives them an affordable rent that won’t exceed 30 percent of their income.”

A one-bedroom is estimated to cost about $750, according to the Special Programs Division Department of Community Development Bureau Chief Tracey Graham. She says a two-bedroom can range between $1,100-$1,300.

Shreveport Councilwoman District B Representative LeVette Fuller says Thursday’s ribbon cutting will be a morale boost for everyone. She says it shows what they can do together.

“And here we are with a living, breathing example of us really working together and making something happen.”

Those wanting to apply are encouraged to go down to Bayou Grande to fill out an application. They will then be added to the waiting list.

There will be a total of 318 units once the project is completed.