Ribbon cutting for new healthcare facility

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 05:26 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 05:26 PM CDT

TEXARKANA, Ark - Texarkana, Arkansas leaders celebrate the opening of a new health clinic in the city.

Thursday afternoon, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Texarkana Care Clinic.  The facility offers adult and pediatric primary care.  Dental care is also available. 

Patients can also get screened for HIV/AIDS and get treatment for mental and substance abuse issues.  "We initially started as a infectious disease and HIV clinic and now we have expanded our services," said Jennifer Jackson, Director of Marketing.

The facility is located at 300 E 6th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.

