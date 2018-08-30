Ribbon cutting for new healthcare facility

TEXARKANA, Ark - Texarkana, Arkansas leaders celebrate the opening of a new health clinic in the city.

Thursday afternoon, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Texarkana Care Clinic. The facility offers adult and pediatric primary care. Dental care is also available.

Patients can also get screened for HIV/AIDS and get treatment for mental and substance abuse issues. "We initially started as a infectious disease and HIV clinic and now we have expanded our services," said Jennifer Jackson, Director of Marketing.

The facility is located at 300 E 6th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.