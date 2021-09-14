Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, to be inducted into NWLA Walk of Stars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who went on to coach the greatest tennis players in the world is coming back home this weekend to be inducted into the Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars.

Richard Williams is the father of Venus and Serena Williams and he is from Cedar Grove.

The Walk of Stars award was created to recognize individuals from northwest Louisiana who are distinguished in their professional and/or civic endeavors or who have brought recognition and attention to the area, and who have been involved in those activities for at least five years, according to the website.

The elder Williams will be inducted this Saturday under the Texas Street Bridge.

He was born and raised in Shreveport and lived in extreme poverty before going on to father and coach his daughters.

He came back to Shreveport last year to support A.B. Palmer Park for the first-ever African-American tennis event.