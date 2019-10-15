Seniors left without rides after Bossier Council on Aging had their vehicles broken into

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local senior citizens won’t have access to services they depend on after the Bossier Council On Aging had their vehicles broken into over the weekend and major damage was left behind.

The executive director Tamara Crane said they came to work Monday morning and saw the damaged vehicles. Then they had to make some tough phone calls to tell their clients they may not be able to pick them up for weeks now.

“It makes me mad these people we saw on the video cameras, they were literally just walking down the street at 9 o’clock on Saturday night and happened into our parking lot and started breaking into vehicles and then stole them,” Crane said.

She shared photos of the damaged vehicles while at Texas Road House that was holding a fundraiser for the Bossier’s Council On Aging. She said three vehicles were broken into, stolen, and then brought back.

“This is where our wheelchair ramp would normally be and now it’s damaged. This is our home delivery Meals On Wheels vehicle that was joy ridden all day Sunday. We believe it may have been involved in a hit and run due to the damage,” Crane said as she scrolled through the photos on her phone.

She said the culprits even cut the lines to the cameras on the inside that they keep for the safety of passengers and ripped out the interior trying to remove the GPS tracker which they were not successful. The vehicles will be repaired but in the meantime, seniors are left without their ride.

“To tell some seniors, having to make that phone call to tell them we can’t pick you up today. We can’t get you to the site today. Then having to go, we may not be able to get you to the site for a couple of weeks,” Crane said.

The Bossier Council on Aging gives rides to seniors who can’t drive and brings them to their site every day for recreation, wellness checks, exercise, and meals, along with taking them to medical appointments. Many of these seniors live in rural areas where the vans service including Plain Dealing and Benton.

“Those seniors, I mean that’s the impact and the side that hurts. I get mad about the action but then I hurt for those seniors,” Crane said.

She said they do have they surveillance video of the break-ins which they have turned over to Bossier City Police. She said they will prosecute the people who did this.

If you would like to reach out to the Bossier Council On Aging you can visit their Facebook page or website.