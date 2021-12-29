Ringing in the new year: Events around the ArkLaTex

The 2022 sign that will be lit on top of a building on New Year’s Eve is displayed in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Crowds will once again fill New York’s Times Square this New Year’s Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The new year is upon us and the ArkLaTex is ready to party.

Here is a list of events happening on New Year’s Eve that are for families, or just for adults.

Bossier City

Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack Firework show Free parking located in the outdoor racing apron

Sling Blades Axe Throwing Company Ladies get in free by wearing flannel $5 cover charge



Shreveport

Texarkana

Crossties Tickets start at $50 Visit JLTexarkana.org for more information or to purchase tickets

VFW Post 4562 Tickets are $15 per person

Whiskey River Country Dusty Rose Band to perform Tickets $15 if purchased in advance, $20 at the door



