Ringing in the new year: Events around the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The new year is upon us and the ArkLaTex is ready to party.
Here is a list of events happening on New Year’s Eve that are for families, or just for adults.
Bossier City
- Louisiana Downs Casino & Racetrack
- Firework show
- Free parking located in the outdoor racing apron
- Sling Blades Axe Throwing Company
- Ladies get in free by wearing flannel
- $5 cover charge
Shreveport
- American Legion Post 14
- Pig roast by ONO’s
- Single tickets: $30
- Two tickets for $50
- RSVP: (318)673-5008 or eventsmanagerpost14@gmail.com
- Holiday Lanes
- Reserve a spot at bowlholidaylanes.com
- Louisiana Fairgrounds Ag Building
- Tickets start at $30 for early bird pricing
- A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club
- Sam’s Town
- Free event open to the public
- The Queue Tavern
- No cover charge
Texarkana
- Crossties
- Tickets start at $50
- Visit JLTexarkana.org for more information or to purchase tickets
- VFW Post 4562
- Tickets are $15 per person
- Whiskey River Country
- Dusty Rose Band to perform
- Tickets $15 if purchased in advance, $20 at the door
