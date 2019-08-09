Road closure coming to Sligo while making the drive safer

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

Parts of a main roadway in Bossier Parish are about to close for six months.

Bossier Parish officials said old infrastructure will be replaced and made safer for drivers but it’s going to cause a detour.

Driving along Sligo Road can be startling sometimes, like watching a truck trying to pass an 18-wheeler over a small, one lane bridge. That same bridge is about to be rebuilt. It’s called the Foxskin Bayou bridge. It’s decades old and made out of timber. So Bossier Parish allocated $20-million to replace it with a new concrete bridge.

Neighbors said the drive down Sligo Road is not so steady at times.

“It’s bumpy but we get used to it,” said Sara Hall, lives near Sligo Road.

Replacing the bridge was listed as a priority for Bossier Parish infrastructure because of frequent truck traffic.

“Sligo being just south of Barksdale is a main route for trash trucks and all kinds of heavy trucks that use it. Mainly though oil and gas,” said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Engineer.

Sligo Road will be closed as the bridge is being rebuilt and drivers will have to take a detour through Arkla Plant Road, about a mile west of Highway 157.

Some said they know it’s needed but are not too excited about having a different commute.

“Don’t like it. Make everything longer to get to,” said Angela Hall said.

Ford said it will help nearby trucking businesses carrying their loads, while making it safer for drivers because the bridge will be widen once complete.

The closure begins Monday will last the next six months for the project to be complete.