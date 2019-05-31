Road closures for Natchitoches Farmers Market

Press Release from the city of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The city of Natchitoches says Saturday, June 1 streets will be closed for the Farmers Market.

Front Street from Church Street to Touline Street will be closed. Church Street will remain open.

The Natchitoches Farmers Market will take place on the South End of Front Street.

The street will remain closed until 1:00 p.m. Saturday June 1.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.