You can expect delays for the next several months if you travel on a major roadway in Bossier City.

Starting this week construction began on widening a portion of Wemple Rd. at the intersection of Airline Dr. near the Lakewood Subdivision.

Crews will transform the roadway from two lanes to two lanes with a middle turn lane.



During the construction east and west bound lanes of travel will be maintained.



The work is expected to be completed by May.