Road rage shooting in Bowie County

Nash Police, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office and DPS are investigating a shooting in Nash, Texas.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Jasmine Street.

Authorities say the shooting was a result of a road rage incident that began on Highway 82 near the Walmart Supercenter. One vehicle cut off the other.

Nash police say the drivers exchanged words on Jasmine Street, and the driver of the gray car shot at the red Ford truck and then drove away. The truck came to a stop and called 9-1-1 on nearby Gullatte Street. Police say there are three bullet holes in the truck, including on the tailgate and passenger door.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Det. Michael Sutton at the Nash Police Department at (903) 838-0822.