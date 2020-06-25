Robinson Film Center movie theaters to reopen July 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following the temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Robinson Film Center’s movie theaters will reopen on July 1.

RFC’s theaters will be reopen at 50 percent capacity, in accordance with the state’s Phase 2 guidelines, with additional health and safety measures in place.

“We can’t wait to welcome our audience back to the movies this summer,” said RFC Executive Director Meghan Hochstetler.

“The health of our moviegoers and staff remains our top priority in the film center’s reopening, and we have some new measures in place so that everyone feels safe when they come out to see a movie.”

In addition to the 50 percent capacity, increased sanitation measures include:

Hand sanitizer and seat wipes available outside theaters

All seats sanitized before each movie

Staggered showtimes to prevent lines from forming

Concessions and bathrooms cleaned at least every 30 minutes

Online reserved seating now available, with social distance measures implemented (walk up ticketing remains available)

Employees are temperature screened before each shift

All employees wear masks and gloves, with frequent glove changes and hand washing

Face masks are recommended for patrons

Plexiglass screens added at concession registers

Film favorites for all ages and new releases are scheduled for the month. Tickets to all July showtimes will be just $5, with concessions deals as well. Tickets and the full list of daily showtimes will be available soon at robinsonfilmcenter.org.

Scheduled films include:

July 1: Cat Film Fest (one day only): Who doesn’t love a good cat video?! Well we have a film festival full of our favorite felines with enough laughs to fill nine lives.

Ghostbusters, 1984 (one day only): When there’s something strange in your neighborhood, you may not be able to call the Ghostbusters … but you can count on RFC to bring Venkman, Egon, Ray and Winston to your neighborhood theater. July 3-9: Irresistible: In this comedy from writer-director Jon Stewart,Steve Carell stars as a political strategist who helps a retired veteran run for mayor in a small town.

Batman Forever (one day only): We’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of director Joel Schumacher’s take on Batman, with sidekick Robin joining the Dark Knight to take down Two Face and The Riddler. July 10-16: A Peek Inside the Disney Vault, including Inside Out, Black Panther and The Empire Strikes Back: RFC is cracking open the Disney Vault to bring you a Pixar kids’ favorite, a super superhero tale from the Marvel minds and classic Star Wars on the big screen (the best way to view a galaxy far, far away).

RFC’s Family Matinee series returns at 10 a.m. July 11 with a special screening of Inside Out, including a photo booth for families and take-home activity sheets for children. RFC’s popular Rewind series, presented by Maccentric, also makes a comeback in July with special screenings including pre-show trivia and prizes.

Rewind special screenings include:

8 p.m. July 2 , Ghostbusters

, Ghostbusters 8 p.m. July 9, Batman Forever

Batman Forever 8 p.m. July 14, Black Panther

Black Panther 8 p.m. July 16, The Empire Strikes Back

In-theater dining will also resume in July. Moviegoers can place food and drink orders at Abby Singer’s Bistro to be delivered to the theater for screenings scheduled during bistro hours. The full-service restaurant and bar located on the top floor of RFC reopened in May and remains at Phase 2’s 50 percent capacity for dine-in seating. The bistro also offers curbside delivery and family take-home meals. Bistro operating hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 4-8 p.m. Saturday.

RFC’s in-person Summer Film Camps also return in July. These camps teach children all aspects of the filmmaking process, from performing to working behind the camera as a member of the crew. Campers complete a film over the course of the five-day camp, premiering their film for friends and family on the final day. Space is limited and registration is first-come, first-served. The registration fee for each camp is $185 per student ($150 for RFC members).

Summer Film Camps include:

July 6-10: Wizarding Movie Camp, open to those who have completed grades 3-12: Calling all Harry Potter fans! Get ready to wave your wand and cast a spell of movie magic in your very own wizarding film.

July 27-31: Movie Musical: The Wizard of Oz, open to those who have completed grades 3-8: Re-imagine the wonderful world of Oz! You'll fill the ruby slippers of those both on screen and off, all while putting your own spin on this musical classic. Dance, sing, act, and direct your way down the yellow brick road.

Camps are held from 1-5 p.m. daily at Robinson Film Center at 617 Texas Street in Shreveport, with the exception of the Oz Movie Musical Camp, which is held 1-5 p.m. at Bossier Arts Council, located at 630 Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City. For more details, visit robinsonfilmcenter.org and click on Summer Film Camps.

“Our mission is to educate, enrich and entertain through the power of film, and in times like these, we believe that mission is more important than ever for our community – whether you’re coming out to see a movie or looking for a fun camp for your kids this summer,” Hochstetler said.

