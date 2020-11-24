Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival, Mudbug Market expands to 2 days

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This year you will be able to enjoy fireworks and holiday shopping on the Shreveport Riverfront a little bit longer than you have in the past.

Organizers of the Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival and Mudbug Market recently announced that the event has been expanded to two days, Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28.

The new and enhanced celebration will feature a spectacular firework show over the Red River and shopping at Riverview Hall in downtown Shreveport.

There will also be food trucks parked outside and kid-friendly activities inside.

Downtown Shreveport Unlimited is organizing the event and has gone to great lengths to address guests’ safety:

Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a mask and socially distance.

There will be volunteers throughout the park reminding patrons of the policy.

There will also be signs posted to reinforce this.

There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout Riverview Hall.

The restrooms will be sanitized each half-hour.

Executive Director of Downtown Shreveport Unlimited/Mudbug Madness Festival Mary Helen Mars said, “Downtown Shreveport Unlimited is excited to once again be a part of Rockets over the Red. Part of our mission is to light up downtown for the holidays and this event is a perfect way for our community to come together in the heart of the city to kick off the holiday season. Thanks to our partners at Ochsner LSU Health System, we are able to bring the Mudbug Market back this year for two days of shopping and activities for the kids.”

This event is part of the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights, a partnership of eight festive cities celebrating the holidays in North Louisiana.

For more information about the trail, visit www.holidaytrailoflights.com.