Rockets Over the Red rescheduled to Sunday due to weather

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rockets Over the Red 2021 has been pushed back to Sunday due to weather.

Organizers say the annual festival kicking off the holiday season at Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport will not go on Saturday evening as planned due to a forecast of rain, and instead take place Sunday.

Live music will start at 5pm and continue until the fireworks show starts at 7pm.