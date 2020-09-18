Rollover crash claims life of Marshall man

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Marshall man was killed and another person was injured after a truck overturned yesterday in Harrison County.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday on FM-451, two miles north of Elysian Fields.

According to DPS, the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, 19-year-old Daniele Kathleen Fottenbury, of Marshall, was traveling east when she crossed the center stripe, overcorrected, and hit a ditch. The truck rolled multiple times.

Daniele was taken to Good Shepherd-Marshall in stable condition. A passenger in her vehicle, identified as Nickolas Joseph Fottenbury, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

