Rollover crash claims life of woman in southwest Arkansas

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A woman was killed after her SUV overturned early yesterday morning in southwest Arkansas.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 in Hope.

According to Arkansas State Police, 29-year-old Christina Hines, of Nashville, was driving southbound when her 2009 Ford Edge left the road, struck a guardrail and flipped into a creek.

Hines died at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

