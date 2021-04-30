Rollover crash claims the life of Webster Parish man

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead following a rollover crash Thursday night in Webster Parish.
The accident happened around 11 p.m. on LA Hwy 528 at Newt Brown Rd.
According to Louisiana State Police, 43-year-old Nathan Paul Shull, of Minden, was traveling eastbound when his 2006 Dodge pickup truck went off the road and overturned.
Shull, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
Troopers believe impairment may have played a role in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
The accident remains under investigation.
