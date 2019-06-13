Rollover crash injures 4, shuts down Crockett St.

Breaking News
Local News

by: Nikki Henderson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two children and two adults were injured following a rollover crash in downtown Shreveport.

The accident happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Crockett and Common Streets.

The two-vehicle crash sent four people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Crockett St. will be shut down until crews can clear the scene.
 

