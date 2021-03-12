Rollover crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20 leaves 1 dead in E. Texas

TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas man was killed Thursday night when his tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 20 eastbound in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about a crash on I-20 just four miles outside of Marshall around 11:41 p.m.

Investigators learned that a 2021 Freightliner driven by 55-year-old Jody Anthony Bobeck was traveling eastbound on I-20 in the left lane. Bobeck was towing a trailer and for unknown reasons, the truck ran into the center median.

Deputies say Bobeck tried to get back in the left lane but the trailer began to jackknife. The truck and trailer crossed both lanes of travel eastbound, the trailer striking the guardrail which separated the two. The trailer rolled to the right and came to rest upside down in a nearby ditch. The truck rolled to the left and came to rest upright in the same ditch as well.

Bobeck was taken to Christus Good Shepherd – Longview where he later died from his injuries. His body was taken to Stewarts Funeral Home in Tyler.