CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A national organization whose goal is to keep families together during a medical crisis is eyeing South Shreveport as a new location.

The Ronald McDonald’s House Charities is looking to construct a new location, and during Thursday’s regular meeting, the CEO was in town to pitch the idea to the Caddo Parish Commission.

The organization provides a place for families to stay at no charge while their child is in the hospital getting treated for a critical illness or injury.

Community leader and philanthropist Roy Griggs, a McDonald’s franchise owner, said it was a goal to bring this to the community. The organization’s CEO spoke on his behalf.

“Our dream has been to provide these services to Louisiana families so they can be with their child in the hospital. My hope is that our community will come together to donate the funds needed to build this home away from home that provides families with so much more than a free place to stay. There are 380 Ronald McDonald houses in the world, and it’s time our community has one too,” Janelle Mason, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana, said.

Willis-Knighton offered to donate a seven-figure package which includes land, money, and maintenance, to have the facility built next to the hospital’s NICU at Willis-Knighton South.

The commission must consider allocating $500,000 from the oil and gas fund to help construction.

It would be in District 10 Commissioner Mario Chavez’s district who said it would be a win-win for both families in need coming to seek these services along with the parish.

“This a great location for families. In Southern Hills, we are introducing a dog park, and we have a lot of amenities that a family staying from out of town would enjoy. I don’t know if the medical corridor would be advantageous for families from out of town. I’m game on a property swap, but when we’re sitting here with land in hand, infrastructure in place, and ready to move forward with even the transportation to the other hospitals. This is needed,” said Chavez, District 10.

Excluding Chavez, commissioners voted to postpone this vote until after the Labor Day holiday, saying more time is needed to consider this significant development project and bring additional hospitals to the table.

The commissioners will host a meeting with hospital leaders in the coming weeks.