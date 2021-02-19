Roof collapses at Cascio’s, restaurant closes indefinitely

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Italian restaurant in Bossier City is forced to be closed indefinitely after heavy snow from winter storms caused the roof to collapse.

Cascio’s Market Bistro made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday morning, stating the steel beams collapsed.

“We hate to tell everyone that we will be closed indefinitely,” said Cascio’s.

“Praying we can be back sooner than later, but the steel beams in the ceiling collapsed. This will take time. Prayers are welcomed. We will miss everyone and can’t wait to see you all again.”

(Photo: Cascio’s Market Bistro/Facebook)

(Photo: Cascio’s Market Bistro/Facebook)

(Photo: Cascio’s Market Bistro/Facebook)

(Photo: Cascio’s Market Bistro/Facebook)