Room Redux: Child abuse victims get new start with new room

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A child’s bedroom should be a safe haven, but that’s sadly not necessarily the case for victims of abuse. A Texas-based group, with a new chapter in Shreveport-Bossier, is working to change that.

“Room Redux is a non-profit organization who completely transforms rooms of children who are affected by trauma,” said Laurie Calahan, Executive Director, Room Redux Shreveport-Bossier. “When they have a place where they feel safe, and not have to constantly be reminded of their trauma, and what has happened to them, that’s just very healing.”

Calahan says volunteers devote their time to redecorating rooms of children who have been physically or sexually abused. The organization started in Texas and now has several branches across the country.

In September, the Shreveport-Bossier chapter enlisted a team of high school students, a pediatrician, and an interior designer to transform a room in Bossier City, using the theme “A True Super Hero.” The child’s identity remains private and the volunteers only interact with family members.

“The family did let us know that the child was extremely excited about having his room done,” said Calahan.

Calahan is an advocate for sexual abuse survivors. She dedicates her time to increasing awareness and prevention of sexual abuse. She also works to empower survivors.

“My children have also experienced trauma,” Calahan shared. “I think a lot of us have. I have as well.”

While it costs about $2,000 to transform a room, Calahan says transforming a child’s life is invaluable.

“You know one child at a time we can offer hope and healing.”

Learn more here about how to help Room Redux by volunteering, donating money, or sponsoring a makeover.