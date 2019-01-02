Rose Parade float catches fire; helped designed by Magnolia florist

LOS ANGELES, CA - No injuries after one of the floats in this year's 'Tournament of Roses Parade' caught fire.

It happened on the "Harmony Through Union" float Tuesday morning.

That's the float Magnolia, Arkansas florist Bridget Joslin helped design for the Chinese American Heritage Foundation.

The official parade twitter account says the float experienced "Technical difficulties."

KTAL NBC 6 spoke to Joslin by phone and she is staying positive about this matter.

"I believe the Chinese American Heritage Ffoundation received a lot of air time. It was unfortunate that it was due to the circumstances and we're all waiting and want to know what happened. However, it did get a lot of publicity from the situation. And again, thankfully no one was hurt."

