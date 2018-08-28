SHREVEPORT, La - The sale of alcohol in one bossier parish community could be left in the hands of voters.

A petition is being circulated... In the hopes of getting stronger alcohol sales approved in district two-- of Houghton.

They want to sell beverages containing more than six percent alcohol.

Organizers are trying to get 16-hundred signatures to put the issue on the December ballot.

The president of the bossier parish police jury says selling stronger alcohol will *not* generate more tax revenue.You can sign the petition at the Brookshire's on Haughton

Arkansas congressman Bruce waterman stopped by Texarkana to discuss jobs and school safety...

Westerman is among a group of senators lobbying for more work; or red river army depot.

by the end of this month... 900 people will have been laid off there this year.

Waterman also spoke on school security with students at Arkansas high.

Officials there say new security doors should be in place soon.

They will also add a new fence.

The two candidates hoping to be Texas governor will meet face-to-face in a debate this fall.

The debate between Republican nominee governor Greg Abbott and Democrat nominee Lupe Valdez will be held at the LBJ library in Austin on Friday, September 28th from 7 to 8 p.M.

It will be live streamed here on NBC 6 along with 12 texas stations owned by Nexstar media group in addition to stations in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

The community will have a chance to meet the candidates looking to lead the city of Shreveport.

The event is hosted by the Shreveport Bossier African American chamber of commerce and the sigma rho omega chapter of alpha kappa alpha sorority inc.

Cohab in downtown Shreveport

And will be from 5:30-7pm. During the event-- candidates will be given 3 minutes each to present a brief overview of their vision for the city of Shreveport and the impact they will have on African American businesses and the community.

Six of the eight mayoral candidates confirmed they are attending

Meanwhile, Anna Arpino didn't respond to the invitation. Adrian Perkins had a prior commitment with his family

Caddo parish is making a big push to register voters this week.

Tuesday, August 28

9:30 am – 11:00 am Hollywood/Union Branch, 2105 Hollywood Ave.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Cedar Grove Branch, 8303 Line Ave.

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.

Wednesday, August 29

9:30 am – 11:00 am Vivian/North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine St.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market St

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm David Raines Library, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.

Thursday, August 30

9:30 am – 11:00 am Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Indust. Loop

11:30 am – 1:00 pm West Shreveport Branch, 4300 Pines Rd.

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Ave.

Friday, August 31

9:30 am – 11:00 am Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Ave.

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.

Monday, September 17

9:30 am – 11:00 am Cedar Grove Branch, 8303 Line Ave.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Hollywood/Union Branch, 2105 Hollywood Ave.

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Ave.

Tuesday, September 18

9:30 am – 11:00 am Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm West Shreveport Branch, 4300 Pines Rd.

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Indust. Loop

Wednesday, September 19

9:30 am

– 11:00 am Vivian/North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine St.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market St

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm David Raines Library, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.

Thursday, September 20

9:30 am – 11:00 am Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Ave.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.

Friday, September 21

9:30 am – 11:00 am Cedar Grove Branch, 8303 Line Ave.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Hollywood/Union Branch, 2105 Hollywood Ave.

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Ave.

Monday, September 24

9:30 am – 11:00 am Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Ave.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm West Shreveport Branch, 4300 Pines Rd. 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Indust. Loop

Tuesday, September 25

9:30 am – 11:00 am Hollywood/Union Branch, 2105 Hollywood Ave.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Cedar Grove Branch, 8303 Line Ave.

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.

Wednesday, September 26

9:30 am – 11:00 am Vivian/North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine St.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market St

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm David Raines Library, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.

Thursday, September 27

9:30 am – 11:00 am Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial coop

11:30 am – 1:00 pm West Shreveport Branch, 4300 Pines Rd.

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Ave.

Friday, September 28

9:30 am – 11:00 am Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Ave.

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm Broadmoor Resource Center, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.