Roundup: Fireworks rules around the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many residents throughout the area will be celebrating New Year’s Eve with fireworks at home. Here is a look at some of the local guidelines for purchasing and discharging fireworks at home.

Shreveport

Residents are permitted to purchase and discharge fireworks from December 15 through January 1 between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks may be purchased and discharged until 1 a.m. on January 1.

Bottle rockets and skyrockets are prohibited from being sold and discharged within the City of Shreveport.

Bossier City

Bossier City’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be sold and set off within city limits from December 23 through January 1 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m. Anyone found discharging fireworks outside of the designated dates and times is subject to fines of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail.

Nachitoches

Fireworks may be purchased between December 15 and January 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekends. Fireworks purchases are permitted until midnight on New Year’s Eve. Click to view complete ordinance.

Texarkana

No fireworks are allowed to be sold or discharged by the general public within Texarkana city limits. They are allowed outside of city limits in Bowie and Miller counties.

Play it safe

Fireworks are an important part of many family’s New Year’s Eve traditions. It is important to exercise common sense safety in order to avoid an unintended fire or injury.

• Young children should never be given fireworks to handle alone. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees hot enough to melt metal, responsible adult supervision is a must.

• Always purchase fireworks from an established and reputable retail outlet. Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper; this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that could pose a danger to consumers.

• Never shoot, aim or throw fireworks at people or animals. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks. Light them and move away quickly.

• Keep a bucket of water handy for emergencies (ideal for soaking hot sparklers).

• Never try to re-light fireworks that have failed to discharge. Douse all failed fireworks with water and wait 15 minutes before properly disposing of them.

• Be aware of dry conditions. Never ignite fireworks on or near areas of dry vegetation. Doing so could spark fires.