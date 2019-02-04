Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds to headline BAFB Airshow

The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds will headline at Barksdale Air Force Base Air and Space show May 18 and 19, 2019.

Other flying acts scheduled for this year’s show will include the B-52, B-2, B-1, F-35, KC-135, and the U.S. Army Black Daggers.

In addtion, “Tora, Tora, Tora!”, Chris Darnell with the Aftershock jet truck and Mark Henley will perform.

A wide variety of static displays will be available on the ground with crew members to talk to visitors and give them a look inside.

More information will become available as the show approaches. To stay up to date, check out the Team Barksdale App and Facebook page.