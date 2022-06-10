SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native’s talent and strong faith have taken him from a recording contract to homelessness to knighthood.

Billy Dorsey is the son of a retired airman who served 20 years in the Air Force and settled the family in Haughton after leaving Barksdale Air Force Base. Apostle Billy Dorsey, Sr. and Pastor Patricia Dorsey raised their sons in the church they founded, Bridge of Hope Worship Center on Greenwood Road.

Dorsey graduated from Haughton High School and attended Louisiana Tech on a music scholarship. He signed a record contract while in college and believed he and his singing group were on their way to stardom. He moved to Houston to start recording.

The deal fell apart when a group member who still lived in Shreveport was cut by the record label, citing the distance between Shreveport and Houston as the reason for the cut. Dorsey says he quit the group in solidarity, and that choice dramatically changed his life’s direction. The record label imposed a seven-year freeze, leaving Dorsey homeless and unable to sign with another record label.

Dorsey says during his time on the streets of Houston, he never lost faith and never considered returning to his parent’s home.

“I am their oldest child, and I have younger brothers. I didn’t want to set the example for my brothers that we run home to mom and dad when life gets difficult. I was determined to take the lessons they’d taught me and the faith they instilled in me and stand on my own two feet. Now, my brothers or anyone I meet in the world can see that you can overcome any obstacle if you are willing to plan, work hard, and trust God in the process.”

Trusting God in the process worked, and after seven years on the street, Billy landed a job and slowly re-started his life and music career.

During that career, he has created beautiful music with some of the biggest acts in Christian music, Dove, Grammy, and Stellar awards, and his top 40 charting album, Marathon.

Billy Dorsey knight investiture into royal order







Although his career trajectory changed, Dorsey never forgot those seven years spent wondering how he would make it. He turned to philanthropy and lists addressing homelessness and mental illness as social issues that he champions.

Dorsey recently launched the first-ever NFT project to support the Salvation Army. The Safest Place Project is an initiative that helps build homes for homeless families. The Safest Place Project brought in more than $2,500,000. It helped house more than 407 homeless families through the sales of NFTs that contain original music from Dorsey’s The Bridge Life Music Career Advancement organization.

A friend of Dorsey’s, Sir Brad Blazar, nominated him for knightship without his knowledge. His good works and career accomplishments were taken under consideration by the Royal Order of Cappadocia.

“The Royal Order vetted me and interviewed me before confirming my nomination for knighthood.”

Then confirmation came in the form of a letter from the Royal House that read:

“You are being recognized as a result of your outstanding professional accomplishments and generosity in supporting philanthropic activities. Through the years, you have made vitally important contributions to society.”

“This is a true knighthood and has come with all the accompanying rights, decorations, and accouterments of a royal knighthood. I even got a Royal sword,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey says he didn’t believe it at first. He thought the honor of being knighted was for aristocrats and the uber-famous.

“I did more research and learned that there are legitimate royal orders with cursus honorum, which means the legal right to make nobles and bestow titles that mean something. The Royal House of Cappadocia is one of those orders,” Dorsey said. “My wife Monica was the first person I told, and she was excited for me.”

Dorsey says although his wife was happy, she wanted him to ensure he did his homework to learn about the order and what it stood for.

“She has been in my corner every step of the way.”

After the June 5 investiture ceremony, he has the title Sir Billy Lee Dorsey, Jr., a Knight of the Royal Order of Cappadocia by His Royal Highness, Prince Rafael Andujar y Vilches.