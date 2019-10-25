RRHS to reschedule game due to inclement weather

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– Friday night football at Red River High School has been canceled for the safety of the students, due to rainy weather.

Norman Picou, the athletic director for RRHS says the game and homecoming court presentation with Lakeview is being moved to Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Tailgating will begin at the softball parking lot at 1:30 p.m., followed by an alumni reception under the tent at the softball parking lot beginning at 4:30.

The homecoming dance will be held next Saturday, Nov. 2.