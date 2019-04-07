Runners tackle annual BAFB Defenders of Liberty Mud Run

More than a hundred people brave today’s storms by participating in the Defenders of Liberty Mud Run.

From the time runners take off. It’s a battle to the finish line.

” I heard that the top time was 38 minutes, so I’m going to get like 35-34,” said Larry Magee, participant.

Larry Magee is among the fearless people competing in Barksdale Airforce Base’s annual Defenders of Liberty Mud run. A 3.9-mile running trail with 19 military-style obstacle courses.

“I had a lot of fun going up and down, tearing up my hand, tearing up my knees,” said Scott Pickett, participant.

Down slabs of wood, racing through the mud, this challenge pushes participants to their mental and physical boundaries. “It’s for a good cause you might as well have fun torturing yourself,” said Pickett.

Participants and sponsors like KTAL help put this event on each year to raise money for Barksdale Airmen and their families.

“It’s just a great way to connect with the community and great for airmen and their families,” said Jennifer Cizdziel, Director of outdoor recreation at BAFB.