The race for Mayor isn’t the only runoff election for the City of Shreveport.

Several City Council seats are still up for grabs.

In District A, incumbent Willie Bradford is fighting off former Ccouncilwoman Rose Wilson McCulloch.

Term limits mean we will see new representation for Districts B, C, and D.

District B: Levette Fuller and Wendy Vance

District C: John Nickelson and Patrick Kirton

District D: Grayson Boucher and Versa Clark

The runoff election is December 8.