Isolated thunderstorms to return to much of the Arklatex Friday. Rain chances will increase even more Saturday. Temperatures will likely stay near normal in the week ahead.

Thursday was a partly cloudy and hot day across the Arklatex . Temperatures begin in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime Kies climbed into the low 90s. Expect a disturbance to approach the area from the east Friday. This will bring a chance for a few isolated afternoon for early evening thunderstorms mainly over the eastern half of the region. This activity will likely diminish Friday evening. Models do show additional showers and thunderstorms which will move into our area late Friday night into Saturday morning. The rain will become more scattered Saturday afternoon. See the latest loop from Futurecast below: