Ruptured pipes from freezing weather lead to boil advisory in Mansfield

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Mansfield has issued a city-wide boil advisory effective immediately due to water service line ruptures as a result of the ice storm in the ArkLaTex.

According to city officials, ruptured pipes have caused a significant draw on their water supply across the water distribution system in Mansfield, making the water pressure extremely low.

It is recommended that water be disinfected before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation.

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute mark starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Mansfield officials say once satisfactory lab results have been gathered, they will rescind the boil advisory and notify customers that the water has been deemed safe with approval from the Louisiana Department of Health.