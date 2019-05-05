Russian spy whale spotted scouting the coasts

NORWAY. (CNN) - A Beluga whale believed by marine experts to have been trained by the Russian military is enjoying its stay in Norway.

The locals are loving it, too

Rick Folbaum explains.

It might look cute but don't be fooled. This white whale could be Russia's most cunning operative. That's the claim anyway from marine experts in Norway who believe the beaming Beluga may have been trained by the Russian military.

First spotted by fishermen off the country's northern coast, the friendly creature quickly became suspect due to the harness on its back. More specifically because of what was written. See that.

The harness clips are marked equipment. St. Petersburg.

Juergen Wiig a marine biologist at Norway's directorate of fisheries told CNN the harness appeared specially made with mounts for GoPro cameras on each side. Wiig worked with the fishermen to free the whale from its suspicious straps occasionally treating it to a little snack. The alleged spy was clearly grateful because over a week later it's still there. And the locals can't get enough. People are flocking to see their newest resident hanging round the harbor. Who performs tricks on demand for a small price.

Most importantly this dancing defector needed a name. In a poll run by Norway's national broadcaster, twenty five thousand people voted from over 100 countries. Agent James Beluga, White Russian and Snow White were all close contenders but there was one clear winner. Meet Hvaldimir combining the Norwegian word for whale and Vladimir who has yet to comment on his namesake in Norway.