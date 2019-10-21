Sabine Coroner identifies man in fatal hunting accident

CONVERSE, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– The hunter who died in a fall at a deer stand in Sabine Parish Sunday has been identified.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. the Sabine Coroner Ron Rivers reported to Rattan Road off Hwy 473 to find 53-year-old Paul W Landry from Iowa, La.deceased from severe head trauma.

Stated by the Coroner’s Office upon arrival, Landry was located on the ground at the foot of his 14ft metal ladder stand.

The Coroner’s Office says Landry left his home around 5:30 a.m. the morning of Oct. 20 and traveled to his hunting stand. Mr.Landry made several trips up and down the ladder taking his weapon and backpack. Before settling in to hunt, Laundry reportedly made one more trip down his stand for unknown reasons.

According to coroner the evidence at the scene revealed that as Landry approached his ladder stand he stumbled on a large tree stump causing him to tumble forward. As Landry fell forward his face/head struck the bottom step on his ladder stand. He did not move once striking the metal.

After not returning phone calls, family members went to check on Laundry finding him deceased.

An autopsy has been scheduled at University Health in Shreveport.

The investigation is still ongoing.