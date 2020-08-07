Sabine Parish man dies in mobile home fire

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A mobile home fire has claimed the life of a man in Sabine Parish.

The blaze broke out Thursday evening on LA Hwy 174 in the Mitchell community near Converse.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department, when crews with the North Sabine Fire District arrived at the scene the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

Family and neighbors alerted firefighters that 60-year-old Mark Austin was still inside the burning home.

As crews put out the fire they began searching for Austin and found him a short time in the living room area.

Austin’s body will be taken to Ochsner LSU Health to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office believe the blaze may have started where Austin’s body was discovered. They are working to determine the cause of the fire.

