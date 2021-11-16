Sabine Parish man killed in three-vehicle accident

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sabine Parish man is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Monday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 66-year-old Charles R. Moran was driving a 2015 Ford F150 and stopped at the intersection of Highway 191 and Highway 481. For reasons still under investigation, Moran turned left onto Highway 191 and was hit by a Peterbilt commercial vehicle.

After the initial collision, a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz was struck by debris.

Moran, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

Louisiana State Police urge all motorists to stay alert while driving as distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes in Louisiana. In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 50 fatal crashes resulting in 52 fatalities.