Sabine Parish School Board announces interim member for District 4 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School Board appointed a new interim member on Monday for the Ward 4 – District 4 seat.

The seat was left vacant when former board member Roderick Davis resigned following his conviction in February on felony Medicaid fraud charges.

According to the SPSB release, Kowonno K. Greene will fill the vacancy for Ward 4 – District 4. Green will fill the seat until the next scheduled election in November.

Greene is a graduate of Many High School and a lifelong resident of Ward 4 – District 4. After graduating Many High School in 1999, Mr. Greene joined the U.S. Navy where he received an Honorable Discharge.

He then joined the Naval Reserve and later transferred to the LA National Guard where he currently serves. While deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, Mr. Greene earned an AGS degree in Criminal Justice from Northwestern State University. He also earned an AAS degree in Intelligence Operations Studies from Cochise College in 2016.

Greene is the owner of Greene’s Handyman Services, LLC that specializes in home repairs and small construction projects.

For more information, contact the SPSD office Monday through Thursday, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. or visit their website at https://www.sabine.school/.

