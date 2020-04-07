Sabine Parish School Board approved to deliver free weekly meals to students

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School system says they have been approved to deliver emergency meals to students during the extended COVID-19 school closures and the “stay home” orders from Governor John Bel Edwards.

According to the Sabine Parish School Board, “Meals to You” is a partnership between the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Louisiana Department of Education.

Parents and/or caretakers must opt-in to participate in the free “Meal to You” service by completing the online registration form. SPSB says registration is easy and can be completed by using a smart phone or any other internet-enabled device.

Registration is scheduled to open on Wednesday, April 8. The deadline to complete the online registration is Friday night, April 10. Parents and/or caretakers will need to use their 9-1-1 physical address (including apartment #, if applicable) for shipping of meals. Parents who miss the window to apply will not be able to receive meals through the program after the application deadline.

When completing the application make sure to select Sabine Parish as the child’s school, so they can verify their enrollment in the district. Parents without Internet access should contact the child’s teacher to register.

To complete the online application, visit https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/.

